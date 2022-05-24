The Alzheimer Society of Muskoka’s annual fundraiser walk is sticking to its virtual format for at least this year.

The Walk for Alzheimer’s runs Sunday May 29 throughout Muskoka and Parry Sound.

Karen Quemby, the organization’s Executive Director, says they decided to keep it virtual because the COVID-19 situation was still a wild card when they started planning early this year.

“We’re sticking with virtual this year, and hopefully next year we’ll be back in person, possibly with a hybrid model,” says Quemby. “We found last year that many of our clients who find getting out to events more difficult, they actually appreciated having the virtual option.”

Although Sunday is event day, participants have been “walking their way” to fundraise since the start of May. That includes people biking, treadmill-walking, paddling, among other things.

Quemby says they’re hoping to raise $40,000 from participants alone, which will help people throughout the region.

“One hundred per cent of the money is staying locally for our programs, so I think that’s a big thing as well. As we see the numbers increasing across the region, it’s really important that people give us the support to support people in the community,” says Quemby. “This is our largest fundraiser and people have been so great at helping us raise crucial funds and awareness.”

According to Quemby, those programs are far-reaching, including supportive counseling and education programs, both for care partners and people living with dementia.

“Everything from music programs, we have a Minds in Motion exercise cognitive program, we have a Kobo reader program, we’ve got support groups, we provide recreation activity kits,” says Quemby. “You name it, we try to provide it in some aspect, and a big piece of what we do is actually just navigating our clients to other services in the community that can help them if we can’t.”

To sign up or donate, visit the Walk for Alzheimer’s local page or call the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka at 705-645-5621.