Photo supplied by: @OPP_CPMM_CR on Twitter

The Huntsville OPP is continuing its search for 57-year-old Mark Nevins.

His last contact with his family was on March 21 and was last seen in Huntsville.

Provincial Constable Jeff Handsor describes Nevins as 6’0″ tall with short brown hair. He drives a white, 2021 Mitsubishi RVR with Ontario license plate CTLP981.

He says his family is concerned about his well-being.

Handsor asks anyone with information to call the Huntsville OPP detachment at 705-789-5551.