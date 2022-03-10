Spring thaw flooding is unlikely in Huntsville this year, but it still pays to be prepared.

That’s according to Mike Vadlja, the town’s Fire Prevention Officer and Community Emergency Management Coordinator.

“Looking ahead, we don’t see any significant warming trends, or significant precipitation, so looking good so far,” says Vadlja. “I know the MNRF is dropping the lake levels down to the proper levels, so hopefully we can sail through it, no pun intended.”

Although the forecast looks good now, Vadlja cautions it’s not for certain.

“All it takes is a few days of above 10 degrees [Celsius] and a bunch of precipitation, and it could change things,” Vadlja says.

Vadlja recommends always having an emergency preparedness plan, and putting together an emergency survival kit, just in case. Aside from that, he says to use common sense.

“Pretty much just be mindful. Especially this time of year with the slippery banks and ice conditions,” says Vadlja. “Just staying away from any fast-moving water and securing your property if you live near any of the flood-prone areas.”

According to Vadlja, that includes the areas near Arrowhead Provincial Park, specifically near Rivercove Drive and Old North Road. A full list of flooding safety precautions can be found at the town’s website.

Residents are also encouraged to download Muskoka’s Voyent Alert! app.