Fairvern Nursing Home will be transferred to the District of Muskoka on June 30.

According to a staff report, that is the earliest date the long term care home could be transferred to district control, with the latest being Feb. 1, 2023.

Staff recommended transferring ownership as soon as possible, to avoid delaying the home’s redevelopment into a 160-bed facility at a new location in Huntsville, as construction is expected to start in 2023.

“Redevelopment of Fairvern and transition of operations to the District represent another step forward in building long-term care capacity in Muskoka,” said District Chair John Klinck, in a statement. “These new beds are critical to support our aging population, and we are very excited that families across Muskoka will have more options for care closer to home.”

The transition plan was ratified at Tuesday’s district council meeting, which also saw the 2022 budget passed. Councillors had tentatively approved the plan in early February.

After ownership is transferred, Fairvern will be operated by the district, but continue to use its own systems for things such as finance, payroll, IT, and phone services, according to the transition plan. That will continue until the 2023 budget is approved.