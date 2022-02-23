UPDATE #2: 02/23 @ 7:16 p.m.: The highway is fully reopened.

UPDATE #1: 02/23 @ 3:40 p.m.: The northbound lanes reopened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Highway 11 is partially closed after a serious early-morning collision.

Around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, two tractor trailers and a cube van collided on Highway 11 Southbound near Greer Road in Port Sydney, according to police.

Constable Jeff Handsor with the Huntsville OPP confirmed there were no fatalities, but information on injuries could not yet be released.

Highway 11 southbound is closed from Stephenson Rd 8 to Highway 141, and the northbound is closed from South Mary Lake Rd. to Stephenson Rd 8. Detours have been set up on Greer Road.

Handsor says the investigation is still in its early stages, and it’s not yet known when the highway might reopen. He says more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with dash camera footage of the incident, or other information, is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551.

**More to come