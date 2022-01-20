Instead of outright canceling the Gravenhurst Winter Carnival, council will look to create a hybrid format to allow the event to go forward.

The carnival was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s hard to say that we’re not going to do the winter carnival again,” Coun. Sandy Cairns said Tuesday during the town’s Committee of the Whole meeting, adding they don’t want to have to cancel it again this year.

The event is being held this year during the Family Day long weekend between Feb. 19 and 21.

Cairns says many of the activities still need to be hammered out, so advises people to keep a close eye on the carnival’s Facebook page.

“We’re always looking for partnership and creative ways to do winter activities,” she said. “That’s what the Gravenhurst Winter Carnival is all about; getting outside and enjoying the beautiful winters we have.”

One idea that was brought up involved the Gravenhurst Business Improvement Area (BIA). Cairns explained the money budgeted by the BIA could be used to entice people downtown by purchasing Gravenhurst Downtown Dollars with it. Cairns said it would be awarded to some people who participate in the activities.

That won’t be the only way for people to potentially win a prize during the carnival. Cairns said they also hope to hide prizes in the town’s parks for people to find.