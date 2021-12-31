Five staff members at The Pines Long Term Care Home in Bracebridge have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has placed the home in an outbreak. The staff members that tested positive are isolating at home.

“There are additional symptomatic staff members that are awaiting the results, and it is prudent to assume there will be more positive staff member cases,” officials with the District of Muskoka say.

All 95 residents are being isolated in their rooms. Officials add that no residents have tested positive.

The district is deploying additional staff on a volunteer basis to help during the isolation period. “These staff will be assisting with portering residents, monitoring hallways, and checking in on residents during meal times, which will allow the pines staff to focus on providing personal care and direct support to residents,” officials explain.