Bracebridge’s annual downtown winter festival has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

The town announced on Dec. 23 that this year’s Fire and Ice Festival is not happening, citing rising case numbers.

The festival was scheduled to start on Jan. 29.

With capacity limits in place at businesses and outdoor social distancing requirements, organizers say the “nature of the event and volume of visitors would not allow a safe environment for volunteers, visitors and staff.”

Lindsay Alexander, President of the Bracebridge BIA, said in a statement that although the event is not happening this year, they’ve already started planning for 2023.