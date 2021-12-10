With Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s (MAHC) current President and CEO Natalie Bubela set to retire, a temporary replacement has been named.

Bubela will leave her post as of December 23rd and, when she does, Vickie Kaminski will take over.

“Vickie will provide leadership and advice on strategic directions to the MAHC Board and quickly become a knowledgeable partner to our existing team,” says Moreen Miller, Chair of MAHC’s Board of Directors’ recruitment efforts. “Her calm demeanour, her ability to manage complex administration challenges, and her consistent approach to engaging her teams were strong indicators that she could fulfill this role for MAHC in the short term.”

Kaminski will stay in her role until a permanent President and CEO is chosen.

“MAHC has an excellent reputation for the provision of high-quality health care,” says Kaminski. “I am pleased to be able to provide some interim stability and leadership, working alongside a high-functioning team of people while the board concludes their search for a permanent replacement. I look forward to working with the staff to deal with occupancy challenges, wait times and service provision to meet the needs of the communities MAHC serves and maintaining the effective hospital response to the ongoing pandemic.”

Kaminski most recently worked with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority for the past year and a half as its President and CEO. She boasts nearly five decades of service with the Canadian health care system, with another two years spent as the Chief Executive of South Australia Health.