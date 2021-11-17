All Ontario Fire College branding has been stripped from the buildings and the property they sit on has been closed to the public since it was decommissioned in March 2021 (Photo credit: Mathew Reisler)

The provincial government has recognized Gravenurst council’s desire to protect some of the buildings on the property that formally housed the Ontario Fire College.

Premier Doug Ford responded to the letter sent by council last month where they asked to be able to “actively participate” in the disposition of the property. He says he’s forwarding the request for a heritage designation to Lisa MacLeod, who is the Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture.

“Our government is strengthening fire safety training by increasing access to on-site and online courses in the communities where firefighters serve,” Ford writes in his letter. “Expanding local training will increase capacity and ensure firefighters can count on the support and resources they need to keep Ontarians safe.”

Councillor Sandy Cairns asked during last month’s council meeting if there’s been any discussion about protecting some of the more notable buildings on the property like the Ontario Firefighters’ Memorial.

The 97.1-acre property is home to 28 buildings. It was decommissioned by the province on March 31st after sitting unused since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.