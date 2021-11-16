A search is underway for a woman last seen in the area of Ragged Rapids Road in Wahta First Nations.

The Bracebridge OPP is looking for 49-year-old Diana Kasper of Washago. She was last seen on Friday, November 12th. Kasper is described as 5’6″ with shoulder-length blonde hair, around 160 pounds, medium build, fair skin with scars on her left cheek and jawline. She also has a Chinese symbol tattoo on the back of her neck with a music notes tattoo above one of her ankles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bracebridge detachment of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The search for Kasper resumed this morning. Constable Taryn Molnar says the OPP’s Emergency Response Team and K9 unit have joined the search.