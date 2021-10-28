How does a normal-ish Santa Claus parade sound to you?

According to an email from the province, Ontario approved regulatory amendments on Wednesday that lifted capacity limits for outdoor organized public events such as parades, memorial services and other similar events.

Officials say mandatory masking will still be in effect if keeping two meters between people isn’t possible.

The limit on outdoor social gatherings however is staying the same, capped at 100 people.

The new amendments also remove outdoor capacity limits in outdoor areas of fairs, rural exhibitions and festivals, and outdoor areas of museums, aquariums, zoos, and science centres, among others.

Ski hills and other outdoor recreational amenities will also be able to operate outdoors in full swing.

As for what isn’t changing, the province is keeping outdoor capacity limits for food or drink establishments with dance facilities, such as nightclubs.

In addition, the new amendments include a number of “clarifying and housekeeping” changes made to help align with and support A Plan to Safely Reopen Ontario and Manage COVID-19 for the Long-Term.

Those include removing the exemption that allowed a negative COVID-19 antigen test to be used in place of proof of vaccination for wedding and funeral receptions and allowing indoor recreational amenities to opt-in to proof of vaccination requirements to align with the approach for similar businesses and organizations and more.