The Bracebridge OPP has confirmed that 50-year-old Erica Nickason of Gravenhurst died in an early Tuesday morning fire in the municipality.

Human remains were found in the building and taken for a post-mortem. It found that Nickason died because of smoke inhalation.

All of the other occupants were able to get out safely.

The fire started shortly after 2:30 AM. The Gravenhurst Fire Department spent most of the morning battling the blaze. The area around First Street South was closed for most of the day while investigators looked over the scene.

The Bracebridge Crime Unit’s investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. The OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal are also involved.

If you have any information about the fire, call the Bracebridge OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.