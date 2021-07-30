The Bracebridge OPP is searching for 56 -year-old Ian Walker of Toronto who didn’t return after a canoe trip on Sparrow Lake.

Constable Samantha Bigley says he left his seasonal residence on Wiancko Road in Gravenhurst the morning of July 29th. His canoe was later found “some distance away” in Sparrow Lake, close to Riverview Drive in Severn Bridge with no signs of Walker.

He is described as 5’6″ tall with short salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

The search for Walker was stopped Thursday night because of poor visibility but resumed this morning.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, reach out to the Bracebridge OPP.