Ahead of Muskoka Pride’s movie showing at Gravenhurst’s Muskoka Drive-In, Bracebridge OPP say derogatory graffiti was scrawled across the pavement in front of the theatre.

The movie showing was Tuesday night. Constable Samantha Bigley says the police suspect the graffiti was drawn sometime overnight on Monday on the pavement along Theatre Road. She adds this is being considered a mischief investigation.

“Town of Gravenhurst Public Works staff were quick to respond to the request to clean the area,” Bigley says.

If you have information about what happened, reach out to the Bracebridge OPP detachment or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.