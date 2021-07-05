The Huntsville-Lake of Bays Fire Department is expanding its fire education program.

The department received a $500 public education grant from the Ontario Municipal Fire Prevention Officer Association, awarded annually to fire departments based on their plans to educate the public on fire safety. HLOB’s plans include resuming a door-knocking program that was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It involves some door-to-door campaigns once some of the restrictions are lifted for COVID,” says HLOB Fire Prevention Officer Mike Vadlja. “It’s going to let us reach out to more people and make sure that more homes are covered by working smoke alarms.”

According to Vadlja, the department hopes to start the door-to-door program in August, which will also include advice on fire escape planning.

“We’ll come around with the fire apparatus and a crew with some experienced firefighters, making sure that you’re well aware of the requirements for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” says Vadlja. “They’re there to answer any questions you might have.”

Vadlja says fire crews will also inspect smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on request, and will provide free alarms and installation to residents who are either elderly or unable to afford them.

For fire safety information and literature, contact the Huntsville-Lake of Bays Fire Department at 705-789-5201.