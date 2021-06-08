For the next four months, Fowler Construction Company will work to prepare the property for the future Multi-Use Community Centre in Bracebridge.

The company was awarded the $4.5 million contract by council Tuesday to install needed infrastructure to keep the site on Salmon Avenue safe for when construction begins. “They get the site all ready for when the construction contractor comes in and starts putting the building into the ground,” Director of Recreation for Town of Bracebridge Cindy O’Regan explains. The work will include setting up things like signage, ramps and security fencing. A 10-percent construction contingency of $445,597 was awarded as well, which will act as a reserve fund in case Fowler runs into any unforeseen issues.

O’Regan says Fowler is able to start the site preparation work as early as this week.

She adds that they will return to the site in late February 2023 to put the finishing touches on the site, like paving the parking lot, so that the community centre is ready to be unveiled in March of that year.

A construction company has not been chosen yet by town council. In December 2020, Aquicon Construction, Ball Construction, Fortis Construction Group, and Graham Construction were shortlisted by town staff as companies that could undertake the work. O’Regan says she expects the company will be named by late August.

O’Regan expects the company to be on-site in September to begin construction.