Huntsville resident Erin Horvath will be the NDP’s candidate in Parry Sound-Muskoka in the 2022 provincial election for the second election in a row.

She finished second to incumbent Conservative MPP Norm Miller in 2018. She received 22-percent of the vote to Miller’s 48-percent.

“Horvath currently works with communities to create social enterprises – like The Hub Muskoka, an award-winning co-working centre in Huntsville – and to co-create innovative educational programs, address social and economic issues through strength-based community planning, and to work to address climate change and other environmental issues through various national-level initiatives,” officials with the NDP said.

“While the pandemic has shone a spotlight on the cracks in our health care, education and social services, it has also shown the strengths of community and what is possible when people come together,” Horvath tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom. “I’m running for the New Democrats again because I know they share my enthusiasm for supporting small and medium-sized businesses, public ownership of healthcare, power, and other shared essential services, investment in schools, and for tackling the climate crisis from a place of deep recognition of Indigenous sovereignty. I am proud to be a part of a party that is committed to diversity in its candidates and feel this speaks volumes to the aspiration of ensuring all people’s voices are heard and respected.”

Horvath joins Miller, Green Party candidate Matt Richter and Liberal Brandy Huff as the candidates in our riding for the election. The election will be held on or before June 2nd, 2022.