As of Monday, May 31st, your recycling will need to be at the curb by 7 AM.

The change is being made to accommodate the extra garbage and more time that pickup crews need to complete their daily routes. “It is less busy in the early morning and drivers won’t need to compete with traffic and parked cars in our urban areas,” District officials say. “An early start will also help on hot weather days – our drivers collect garbage manually and it’s cooler in the morning to get a head-start on their day.”

“We’re working closely with our contractor to find better and more efficient ways of getting your waste collected,” officials with the District go on to say.

The District of Muskoka recently launched the Muskoka Recycles app that has an up-to-date pickup schedule and gives live updates on any potential delays. It’s available on the Google Play and Apple Stores.