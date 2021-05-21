The outdoor bathrooms are located at the back of the Memorial Park in Bracebridge (Photo credit: Mathew Reisler)

Two temporary bathroom units have been installed in Bracebridge’s Memorial Park with one more expected to be set up next week.

The already installed units are situated at the north end of the park. One is an accessible unit. Bracebridge’s Manager of Operations Scott Clayton says the other unit will be set up at the south end of Manitoba Street at the Bird Mill Mews Parkette.

The accessible facility cost the town $65,000, while the two portable units cost $35,000 each.

Clayton says they will stay there for the rest of the summer and into the fall on a trial basis. “We’re considering this a temporary location for this year,” he says, adding they will determine at a later date if the units will be made permanent and where they will be placed. There is a service and disinfection schedule that is being overseen by town staff and two contractors and Clayton says the units will be closed at night.

“We want to make sure they don’t take away anything from the park,” Clayton adds. He says they did reach out to some of the frequent users of the park like the operators of the Bracebridge Farmers Market to see if they had any issues with the portable units.

“By having these we’re providing for the public and anyone visiting the town,” Clayton says. He adds the idea is to keep these units around even once businesses and other facilities begin to open up again.