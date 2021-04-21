Police in Hunstville is investigating human remains that were found earlier this week.

On Monday at around 11 AM, Huntsville’s OPP Detachment responded to a report of human remains discovered by a member of the public in the woods near Millar Hill Road.

The Muskoka Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, and assisted by the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit (FISU), is conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this matter or any crime. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.