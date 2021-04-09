The Town of Gravenhurst is calling on residents to Spring into Support for its business community.

The town is encouraging the public to support their favourite local businesses during the Stay at Home Order.

As the district begins another shutdown and Stay at Home Order, Gravenhurst is highlighting how these business services can continue to be accessed in a safe and supportive way.

Here’s how you can spring into support:

Restaurants are permitted to provide takeout and delivery during this time.

Retail stores are permitted to operate for curbside pickup and delivery during this time. Call, email or visit their website or check out their social media page. Click here for a list of all retailers

Purchase gift certificates from closed stores for services to use at a later date.

Share a Lockdown Lunchbox photo of your recent restaurant take-out meal on Gravenhurst The Good Facebook page to help others in the community see what tasty eats are available and be entered to win Gravenhurst Dollars!

Follow local stores and restaurants on social media, and show your support by liking, re-sharing and tagging their posts

Follow and re-share the Town’s Facebook , Instagram and Twitter #SpringintoSupport feature posts.

Use the shopping concierge service to help find the product or service you are looking for. The service is easy to use, just send an email request to Visit@gravenhurst.ca.



In addition, the town will be featuring a number of businesses on its social media channels over the next month, with ways the community can show support.

If you are a business owner or resident who has additional ideas on how the community can support you during this time, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Town’s Economic Development team.

When shopping in-person, please be mindful of posted business signage and COVID-19 safety protocols.