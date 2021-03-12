The Gravenhurst Fire Department responded to a call that debris behind a building at 121 Bay Street had caught on fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Todd Clapp says a new business is moving in so renovations have been ongoing this week. “They noticed some smoke in the area and came outside and found a large amount of debris was actually on fire,” he explains. Bigrigg says they acted quickly and used fire extinguishers to attempt to contain the fire. They were able to contain it until the fire department arrived.

Bay Street from Muskoka Road North and South is closed from John Street North and South were closed while they investigated the fire and clean up.

Clapp says he’s thankful for a concerned resident who helped direct traffic until firefighters showed up.

“It’s still under investigation, but we don’t believe it to be suspicious at this time,” Clapp says.