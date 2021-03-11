Local fire departments will share $5-million in provincial funding. The money will help with fire safety training and safety inspections.

According to the government, the COVID-19 pandemic has created “unprecedented challenges” for firefighters to train and do both in-person and virtual fire safety inspections, “Our government has listened to fire services across the province and recognizes the impact that COVID-19 has had on their operations,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “This funding will enhance opportunities for training and support fire safety inspections needed to keep our communities safe. We are grateful to these brave, dedicated individuals for their commitment to protecting Ontarians as the fight against COVID-19 continues.”

Each of Ontario’s 441 fire departments can submit a proposal for up to $4,500 in grants depending on the size of the population in their district.