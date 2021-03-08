The on-demand transportation service is available as of today.

Thanks to funding from the provincial government, The District of Muskoka has partnered with Hammond Transportation Ltd.

The purpose of this transportation service is to bring eligible Muskoka residents to vaccination clinics either in Bracebridge or Huntsville.

Its curb-to-curb service and trips are booked on a first-come, first-served basis. Only residents of Muskoka who have a vaccine appointment can use the service and it’s free of charge. Pick up and drop off from any Muskoka address can be accommodated.

The District says ridesharing will not be permitted, but one support person will be allowed to accompany a resident needing assistance to their vaccine appointment, provided they are from the same household.

If you have an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination in Bracebridge or Huntsville and need a ride to and/or from the clinic, you can call Hammond Transportation at 705-645-2583. The Hammond reservation telephone line is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

All passengers will be required to complete the COVID-19 screening checklist before boarding the vehicle and wear a mask for the duration of their trip.

This service is for this month only but could be extended depending on whether or not the district receives more funding from the province.

-With Files from District of Muskoka News Release