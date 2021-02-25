Canadore College is one of the schools that will feature an accelerated Personal Support Worker Program.

The program will cover students’ tuition and other expenses and allow students to fulfil the program requirements quickly by increasing the number of study hours per week. It starts April 5th and allows participants to graduate with full credentials within six months.

“The demand for healthcare professionals will continue to increase into the future given the provincial demographics,” said Canadore College President and CEO George Burton. “This is a major step to help fill the demand for personal support workers in our region. It’s an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in a new career in this field.”

The program’s part of the province’s $115 million investment announced earlier this week to help train thousands of PSWs province-wide.

The school will begin accepting applications in early March. The added enrollment is expected to result in over 8,000 PSW graduates by this fall.

“Our task as a college is to train more people who are interested in working in healthcare fields. We also know we must all do more to ensure those in the healthcare field remain in the field with continuous training,” said Burton.

The program uses a hybrid model that combines online learning with in-person practical experience. Students in the program will complete courses online and participate in laboratory classes available at the colleges and in care settings.

Students in the accelerated program will be available to volunteer at long-term care homes and other settings early in the program, and for paid work placements after three months.

“Graduates from our Schools of Human Services, Environmental Studies and Health Sciences provide essential care to many of our most vulnerable citizens in Ontario,” Burton said. “We were pleased to collaborate with the province and our partner agencies to create these new opportunities for students.

The school says additional program details will be forthcoming within the next two weeks.

Written by Brad Aubin