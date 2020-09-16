A search is underway in Huntsville for a missing woman from Aurora.

Investigators with York Regional Police Homicide and the Missing Person Unit along with the Search and Rescue Unit are conducting searches in the town in an effort to locate 61-year-old Helen Sedo – who’s been missing since late July.

Sedo was last seen late Wednesday evening on July 29 – when she left her residence on Treegrove Circle, in Aurora.

She’s described as a white female, standing 5’1” and has dark brown shoulder-length hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing glasses and a red and olive coloured duffel bag.

Sedo was also said to be driving a 2012 silver Acura RDX.

York Police say she has not been heard from and her friends and family have not been able to get in contact with her.

Investigators are in the Huntsville area this week conducting searches at various locations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or reach them by email at homicide@yrp.ca.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.