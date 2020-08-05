GRAVENHURST, ON-The OPP is searching for one of three suspects who fled on foot from a traffic stop.

On August 4th, around 3:00 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of Ferguson Road in Gravenhurst.

When approaching the vehicle on foot, two passengers jumped out and ran off while the car sped away, hitting the officer in the process.

The officer was able to follow the car down to Campfire Point Road and located the vehicle as well as the two passengers, but the driver, however, had also fled on foot.

After working with the Canine Unit and the Emergency Response Team, two 26-year-olds were found, but the 43-year-old from Orillia is still being searched for.

As the investigation is ongoing, anyone with info is asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800–222-8477.