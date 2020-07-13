MUSKOKA, ON-More COVID-19 drive-through testing locations will be opening to help long-term care, retirement home and other congregate living setting residents.

Over the next three weeks, spots will be set up through Muskoka allowing residents to get tested for the virus without setting up an appointment.

Drive-through testing will take place at the following locations:

Bracebridge Sportsplex on July 15th from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The Huntsville Summit Centre on July 21st, 30th and August 7th from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The Dwight Community Centre in Lake of Bays on July 16th from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The Gravenhurst Centennial Centre on July 23rd and August 12th from 10:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Baxter Ward Community Centre in Georgian Bay on July 22nd, from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The Bala Sportspark on August 5th from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The Port Carling Arena on August 6th from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

If you decide to visit these locations, be advised that wait times could vary depending on locations, you must wear a mask, and a valid health card.

When you arrive, follow the instructions provided on all the signs and those of Community Paramedics and remain in your car at all times.

If you are travelling from outside the Muskoka region, however, you can still get tested at your local COVID-19 Assessment Centre before you make your trip.

Once you are finished with your testing, visit the Ontario Government website here to view your results.