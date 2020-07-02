MUSKOKA, ON-The Algonquin Provincial Park is offering tips to residents and visitors on how to enjoy your camping trip.

Assistant Superintendent of Algonquin Park Rick Stronks spoke to MyMuskokaNow to offer tips and tricks on how people can be safe and enjoy the great outdoors.

With the opening of provincial parks and camping, Stronks said that he still expects people to respect COVID-19 prevention measures like physical distancing and wearing masks.

Stronks said that whether you are coming up for a camping trip or just for the day, make sure you a prepared.

If you plan on visiting a provincial park, make sure you pick up a map and know what you are allowed to do in the park, as well as knowing who to contact if you are in an emergency.

If you decide to hit the water, Stronks recommends that even if you are just going swimming or heading out on a boat, make sure you wear an approved lifejacket.

Stronks also noted that during the summer, the weather is subject to change.

One day could see the bright sun while another could have a thunderstorm. If you ever hear thunder, make sure to vacate the water and find appropriate shelter.

If you are unable to find any shelter, Stronks recommends to stay in one spot and curl up into a ball and make yourself as small as possible.

One concern that Stronks has is the sweltering weather. He noted that since the fire danger rating is currently high if you plan on having a fire, be fire smart. If you have a blaze, make sure it is in a designated fire pit and make sure it is never unattended, and when you are finished, make sure it is completely put out.

If you decide to visit Algonquin, Stronks is advising people that it is black bear country.

To avoid any problems with any bears, Stronks is encouraging people to follow three rules.

Never feed or approach a bear, make sure to store your food properly like in a locked vehicle, and keep your campsite clean.

When you decide to head out for the day, make sure to put all of your food away, so it does not attract any animals.

For more information on how to best prepare for your camping trip, visit the Ontario Parks website here.