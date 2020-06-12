GRAVENHURST, ON-New electric car chargers are being installed in Gravenhurst at the Sobeys parking lot.

Set up by Skyline Retail REIT and Ivy Charging Network, a partnership between Ontario Power Generation and Hydro One, these two new fast chargers for every type of electric car can fully charge a vehicle with 380 kilometres of range in under 30 minutes.

Gravenhurst Councilor Jo Morphy, who has been pushing for electric car chargers in the community told MyMuskokaNow she is happy to see these new charging stations as she believes they will help promote tourism and local shopping.

“I think we are a fabulous mid-way tourist spot and destination for electric vehicles. If we don’t have chargers, those drivers are going on the 400 first and staying on it because that is where the alley way of electric chargers are. Having these in town would make us the first off-shoot off Highway 11, where you can stop on your way to North Bay or Algonquin and come in and enjoy our businesses and restaurants.”

This installation is part of a larger initiative that seeks to install fast chargers at 43 key sites across Ontario.

While there is no date for when the chargers will be fully operational but they will be made available sometime this summer.