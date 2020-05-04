MUSKOKA, ON-The annual Muskoka Queer Film Festival is now going virtual, and anyone is welcome to attend.

Shawn Forth from Muskoka Pride told the MyMuskokaNow.Com newsroom that this now free event is going to be held on May 15th, 16th and 17th, and each night will be featuring a different set of movies from both Canada and the United States.

The featured movies include Another Sad Gay Love Story, Super Zee, Coming Out, AYANEH, So Beautiful, Consent Factory, Lesbo-queer Perspectives, The Noose, One More Please, Queering, Good Bi Kiss, Punch Card, and The Unlikely Story of the Lesbians of First Friday.

Forth said that each of the movies was featured at various film festivals, and as they are now hosting the event online via Facebook, they will also be holding panels with each of the directors of the movies. The panels will be moderated, and each person who attends the event will be able to ask questions.

President of Muskoka Pride Mervin Taylor-Morin said this is an exciting and ambitious project for the community, and they are thrilled to be showing these films to the world from Muskoka. “It was hard to choose from all the great films submitted for selection to our festival, however, we believe we’ve created a diverse lineup of short and feature films that will resonate with the people who tune in to see them.”

The festival also falls on the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17th. “This date has been recognized for over the last 20 years and is the one international LGBTQ day. It is all about looking at human rights issues in many countries, as in around 20 countries, homosexuality is punishable by death. Living in Canada, we have a lot of freedoms as Canadians, and that is why this is an important date for us,” said Forth.

Forth said that being a member of the LGBTQ community in Muskoka can be tough as people are spread out compared to Toronto that has designated communities.

The event will be held on a private Facebook page, but if you are interested in signing up, Forth said they would be putting a link for people to register on their webpage here in the next few days.