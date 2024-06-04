Bracebridge Sportsplex and Recreation team members have been recognized for their services and commitment to the community.

That’s according to the Town of Bracebridge, which says the Recreation Department has been awarded for the Lifesaving Society’s Swim to Survive program. Officials say the award “recognizes municipalities and school boards that provide Swim to Survive training to 80 per cent or more of their target populations.”

According to the town, in 2023, the Aquatics team, in partnership with the Trillium Lakelands District School Board, the Town of Huntsville, and the City of Kawartha Lakes, gave training to 90 per cent of grade three students.

The Bracebridge Sportsplex was also awarded with Muskokan Readers Choice Award for the best recreation facility and swimming instruction. Town officials say the award recognizes the businesses, people, and service providers who make communities great.

“Congratulations to the Recreation Department on their hard work and dedication to the community. I am so proud of the commitment our team shows every day to supporting the health and well-being of the residents of Bracebridge,” says Rick Maloney, Mayor of the town of Bracebridge.