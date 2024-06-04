Cam Galloway turns 21 in July, but he may have to wait an extra month for his birthday present.

Born and raised in Bracebridge, he’s one of the eight artists chosen as part of Boots and Hearts’ “Emerging Artists Showcase.”

“I’m very grateful to be given the opportunity to show what I’m capable of,” says Galloway.

He shares he started playing guitar and writing music when he was 15. He played all over Muskoka while balancing getting his homework done on time. Galloway even spent a few months as a co-op student with 99.5 Moose FM in Bracebridge.

“One thing led to another and i got really into it,” he continues.

However, his dedication meant he wasn’t playing video games or partying like some of his classmates. “At the time, I think that’s why I felt high school wasn’t really where I fit in but now, I’m happy I made that sacrifice,” says Galloway.

Galloway will be joined by seven other artists on Aug. 8. He will play for a panel of judges who will decide the two best musicians. The top two will battle it out on the main stage on Aug. 11 and the winner will get to play for a third time at the festival kick-off party along with the opportunity to record a single with Universal Music Canada.

“Of course, I want to win but, at the same time, I’m just really excited to have the opportunity to show a bunch of people who have never even heard of me before what I’ve been working on for years,” says Galloway. That said, he adds he will try to shake as many hands as possible and make a connection or two.

“I’ll definitely be nervous on the day,” says Galloway. “Right now, I’m kind of calm.”

He isn’t sure how long he will have, but knows he will play some of original songs, like “Sober You” or “Repeat.”

In five years, Galloway has gone from learning to play guitar to writing songs to playing on the Boots and Hearts stage. He says he isn’t sure what will happen over the next five years, but’s excited to see where his journey takes him.

“To just be able to play for a bunch of people from my hometown is incredible,” says Galloway.