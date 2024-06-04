The replacement and decommissioning of the Mountview Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) has started.

Officials say the project includes building a new Sewage Pumping Station adjacent to the current Mountview WWTP, adding it will provide long-term health and beautification benefits for Muskoka’s lakes, rivers, and communities.

The wastewater currently discharging to the Mountview WWTP will be diverted to a new pumping station on Hwy. 60 and processed at the Golden Pheasant WWTP.

Officials say construction will be completed by the Fall of 2026, adding service disruptions to the water supply and wastewater treatment are not anticipated though the construction may cause temporary road closures or inconveniences.

The district says there will be several community benefits, including maintaining a high quality of life and protecting water uses, creating new policies and regulations, improving the area’s aesthetics, and more.

“This project will maintain Muskoka’s reputation for high-quality surface water and recreational opportunities and continue to support the Muskoka Water Strategy and the Lake System Health Program,” the district says. “With special attention to water quality, we are keeping the District of Muskoka healthy and beautiful for future generations while planning for growth opportunities.”