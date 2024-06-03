The Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) is hosting 14 public sessions, including in Bracebridge, “to develop recommendations for the future of our local hospitals.”

Brenda Scott, chair of OHC’s Small, Rural, and Local Hospitals Committee, will be joined by six others for the discussion, notably Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario, France Gélinas, Ontario New Democratic Party Health Critic, and Adil Shamji, Ontario Liberal Party Health Critic.

“These hearings are a chance for people in rural and northern Ontario to share their experiences and to safeguard and improve our local hospitals, especially those at risk of closures,” says Scott. “We want to hear what has been cut, what if anything has improved, and what is needed to improve equity, save our hospitals and improve health care for rural Ontario.”

The meeting in Bracebridge will be hosted at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 161 at 168 Muskoka Rd. on Tuesday, June 11 from 9 until 11 a.m. It will also be available virtually.

Those interested in making a presentation have until June 7 to register.

According to its website, OHC is a non-profit, non-partisan public interest activist coalition that “works to protect and improve our public health care system by honouring and strengthening the principles of the Canada Health Act.”