The continuous increase in syphilis cases has raised concerns among health officials in Simcoe Muskoka.

That is according to Dr. Colin Lee, Associate Medical Officer of Health who says since 2018, the number of syphilis cases in Simcoe Muskoka has increased fivefold.

Lee says the largest increase in cases has been among women, although most cases are still in men.

“We are also seeing a concerning trend of increased infections in pregnant people and newborns throughout Canada. Pregnant individuals can pass the infection to their babies during pregnancy or at birth. Meanwhile, the number of cases among men continues to grow,” Lee says.

Lee says the disease can show symptoms that are very similar to other health conditions; that is why it is called the “great pretender,” which can sometimes complicate its diagnosis. He adds if untreated for a long time, it can permanently damage organs such as the heart, brain, and liver.

“We recommend that people who are sexually active get tested regularly through a blood test. When detected sooner, the infection can be treated sooner, requiring fewer doses of antibiotic and lowering the risk of developing long-term health problems,” Lee says. “All pregnant individuals are recommended to get tested in the first three months and at seven months of pregnancy.”

For more information, click here.