A 23-year-old man from Brampton is dead after he was ejected from his sea-doo while on the Indian River in the Township of Muskoka Lakes.

Provincial Const. Samantha Bigley with the Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says police, Muskoka Paramedic Services, and the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department arrived at a home on Bailey St. around 6 p.m. on June 1 after being called about a “water-related event.”

“Witnesses reported that a young man had been operating a sea-doo, was ejected into the water while executing a manoeuvre and failed to resurface,” she explains. She says the man was brought to shore, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

“If you are enjoying the lakes and rivers in Muskoka, any type of vessel, this summer, please remember that lifejackets must be worn in order to be effective,” cautions Bigley. “Ensure that you have the necessary safety equipment on board and always share your plan with a person on land so that if you encounter trouble, that information will be available to emergency services.”