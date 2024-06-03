The Township of Muskoka Lakes is asking for feedback as it looks into the state of its ten fire stations.

Ryan Murrell, fire chief for the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, says 8 of the stations will be over 40 years old within the next decade. He explains how the useful lifespan for the stations is estimated to be around the 40 year mark.

In an April 2024 report by Emergency Management Group (EMG), it outlines how the stations range in age from the 83-year-old Station 5 in Minett to Station 4 in Torrance and Station 6 in Port Carling, which were both built in 2019.

“I can see the same things you’re seeing,” says Murrell.

EMG’s report also provides an assessment score for each station looking at how they’re set up and the possibility for them to be improved. The best preforming station was the one in Port Carling with a score of 25 out of 50 with none of the other nine fire halls getting a score above 20.

“Based on those two pieces of data, we can accurately say it’s time to look and plan for fire stations for the future,” says Murrell.

EMG lays out three options in its report.

The first option suggests maintaining what’s currently offered, which they don’t recommend.

The second option outlines a seven-station model. If chosen, it would see the consolidation of the Glen Orchard Station 1 into the Foot’s Bay Station 1, the Walkers Point Station 4 into Torrence Station 4, and Raymond Station 7 into Windermere Station 7, and look into relocating the Minett Station 5.

The third possibility would see the township move to a five-station model. It would involve building four to five new stations.

Two feedback sessions have been scheduled to get the community’s thoughts the report.

The first is on Monday, June 17 and 6 p.m. at the Bala Community Centre while the second is on Wednesday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at the Township of Muskoka Lakes Municipal Office. Only the second meeting will be available virtually.

“What we want to hear from people is what do they expect from the fire department, what do they understand what we do today, and then we explain what the best practices are,” says Murrell.

EMG estimates in its report it could cost upwards of $5 million to build a new fire station.

With that in mind, Murrell says it’s vital whatever council approves serves the township for decades.

“Public input is a key part of this process,” says Murrell.