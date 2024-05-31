The District of Muskoka is now accepting applications for a grants program to promote inclusion.

Officials say the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Anti-Racism (IDEA) Community Grant Program, a collaborative initiative with the IDEA Advisory Group, addresses specific community needs and supports achieving IDEA principles in Muskoka. The program offers up to $2,500 through the Small Employer and Community Partner Funding this year.

Officials say the Small Employer Funding supports small employers who are committed to strengthening or incorporating IDEA principles into their operations by providing training to staff, board members, and volunteers. The Community Partner Funding aims to support organizations across Muskoka in creating opportunities for increased public awareness and community education.

“We are committed to funding initiatives that do more than talk about diversity and inclusion; they actively represent these principles,” said Mark Nakamura, Chair of the IDEA Advisory Group. “By supporting local projects and initiatives with measurable impacts, we are supporting meaningful change, bringing us closer to a more inclusive Muskoka.”

Nakamura says eligible participants include small employers, charities, non-profits, and more. Successful applicants must submit progress and final reports to demonstrate impact and fiscal responsibility.

Applications are open from May 31, 2024, to July 30, 2024. Nakamura adds all funded projects must be implemented over 24 months, ending by September 30, 2026.

To apply online and to learn more, click here.