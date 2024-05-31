David Pink will need to swap name tags after getting a promotion with the Township of Muskoka Lakes.

He has been appointed as the township’s next chief administrative officer (CAO).

Pink currently serves as the township’s director of development services and environmental sustainability. He has been with the township since 2004.

He takes over for Derrick Hammond who is retiring this summer.

“I am deeply honoured to have been selected as the chief administrative officer of the Township of Muskoka Lakes and am excited to continue to work collaboratively with Council, staff and the community in this new role,” says Pink. “Muskoka Lakes is a special place, and I am committed to working tirelessly to uphold the values of respect, excellence, and sustainability as we collectively navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, to ensure it continues to thrive for future generations.”

Mayor Peter Kelley explains the CAO leads the township’s staff and serves as a go-between and advisor to council.

“I am very excited to work alongside David as he transitions into his new role,” adds Kelley. “His extensive experience with the township and most specifically on the strategic leadership team has positioned him well for this opportunity.”