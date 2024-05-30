Michelle Robinson will be one of many people gathering in Gravenhurst this weekend hoping to raise money and spread awareness for a disease she believes isn’t talked about enough.

Robinson is in her first term as a Gravenhurst councillor after being elected in 2022, however, for the past eight years she has served as the chair of the Muskoka Gusty Walk.

“I was diagnosed with Chron’s disease probably 13 or 14 years ago now,” she says. “It’s a terrible disease but I’ve been in remission for the last five years.”

According to the Gusty Walk’s website, “Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are life-long autoimmune diseases that cause the body to attack itself. People living with these diseases endure severe abdominal pain, cramping, gas, bloating, fatigue, frequent and urgent bowel movements, internal bleeding, and unintended weight loss, often leading to one or more surgeries and daily challenges.”

When Robinson was diagnosed, she says she had no idea what the disease was. “There is not a lot of awareness and people who are dealing with it don’t always want to talk about it,” she continues.

The Gusty Walk websites states Canada has one of the highest rates of Chron’s and colitis in the world with over 322,000 living with the disease.

“There’s a stigma with the disease so I really want people to feel comfortable talking about it,” continues Robinson.

She estimates over $200,000 has been raised since the fundraiser was established in Muskoka.

Robinson says the awareness raised is just as important, but impossible to quantify. She points out there are few support groups in the area with most in Toronto or Simcoe County. But for many, being able to meet someone who is also living with the disease makes a big difference. “You’re not alone,” encourages Robinson.

She says she has made countless friends since she began advocating for better awareness for the disease.

The Gusty Walk starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 2 at Gull Lake Rotary Park in Gravenhurst. Robinson says the Gravenhurst Lions Club will be onsite for a free barbeque, door prizes, and a live band.

Anyone wanting to support the fundraiser can make a donation through Gutsy Walk’s website.