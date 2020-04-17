As of this morning, 106 long-term care homes in Ontario have reported a COVID-19 outbreak.

That’s an increase of two more since yesterday.

Nearly half of the province’s deaths are linked to these facilities, and just under 95 percent of Ontario’s deaths are those 60 and older.

Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer said over 50 more Ontarians were admitted to hospital because of COVID-19 with 14 requiring intensive care.

With the reports of a second health care worker’s death this morning, Dr. Barbara Yaffe sent her condolences to those affected, especially frontline workers.

Dr. Yaffe also stressed that people should not hesitate to go to the hospital if they experience an emergency.

She says there may be some concern of exposure, but with community transmission already happening the risk is almost the same.