Huntsville OPP is investigating a break and enter of a local business.

On Friday, OPP members attended the business, located on King William Street, in response to the incident.

Police say sometime between late Thursday night and the early hours of Friday, a person or persons forcibly gained entry through the front door of the business and once inside a display cabinet was broken and an undetermined about of jewelry was taken.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the local OPP detachment at 705-780-5551 or the Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip online or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).