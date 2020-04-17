The number of Canadian COVID-19 caused deaths has exceeded 1,200 this (Friday) morning with nearly 32,000 cases reported countrywide. Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer gave the update this afternoon saying case counts are not climbing as rapidly as they were weeks ago.

Dr. Theresa Tam said early in the pandemic we saw more cases and fewer deaths, but as it goes on, we start seeing fewer cases and many more deaths.

With higher case numbers in Quebec and Ontario, Tam reminds Canadians to continue to stay at home and practice physical distancing.

She stressed this is not a sprint, it is a marathon and only unpleasant surprises await us if we quit early.

**Written by Mo Fahim