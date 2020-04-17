BRACEBRIDGE, ON-A Bracebridge man has been charged by the OPP for driving impaired.

While on patrol on April 17th, the Bracebridge OPP spotted a car travelling erratically around Wellington and Armstrong St.

After conducting an investigation, officers charged the 33-year-old with driving while impaired by a drug, possessing Fentanyl, failing to comply with his probation, as well as several other traffic offences.

As a result, the man had his license suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded.

He is set to appear in court on June 23rd.