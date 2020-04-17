BRACEBRIDGE, ON-To help struggling companies with their cash flow, the federal government has increased the eligibility for small businesses to access a $40,000 loan.

Brenda Rhodes, Executive Director of the Chamber told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that based on the survey they have been conducting, they are seeing that businesses need support during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Made possible by the Canada Emergency Business Account, the loan is available to companies that spent between $20,000 and $1.5 million in total payroll for 2019.

Rhodes said this will help businesses stay alive until a thorough recovery plan is established. When asked what this could look like, Rhodes said she was not sure but the government has been discussing what this plan could entail.

Rhodes said the chamber’s role has been to make sure businesses are aware of the choices that are available to them while they are experiencing the effects of COVID-19. She is encouraging the businesses that do not fall within these new eligibility guidelines to contact the chamber so that a notice could be put forward to the government and a solution can be formed.

For more information on the services available to small businesses, visit the chamber website here, and to fill out the business impact survey, visit their other link here.