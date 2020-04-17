Muskoka, ON – Muskoka Conservancy is letting you know about what trails are open amid COVID-19.

In an update on Friday, the organization announced they are closely monitoring the situation and as it changes, are providing updates to their policies as required.

MC says Upjohn Wetland Access Trail remains open for public use but they ask that users observe social and physical distancing and all health guidelines.

The Dyer Memorial Nature Reserve, however, remains closed until May 1st.

Meanwhile, Eilean Gowan Island Trail will be closed until further notice.

MC Staff are encouraging you to get outdoors and go for a walk, birdwatch, or walk your dog but ask you just to remember to keep two meters distance from others.

You can check MC’s website or social media for updates on trail access.