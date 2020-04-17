MUSKOKA, ON-The OPP is reminding people to slow down as they continue to see excessive speeds on roadways that could put both drivers and emergency services (EMS) at risk.

Constable Samantha Bigley from the Bracebridge OPP told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that while they are not telling people they shouldn’t be needlessly travelling, drivers should abide by traffic laws to reduce the chance of getting into an accident.

She noted that when EMS units attend a scene, it is difficult to maintain their physical distancing when they have to help someone who needs medical care. Bigley said that if drivers could travel safely and ensure EMS does not need to be called out, it would be greatly appreciated.