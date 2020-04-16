BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge has appointed a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) after its current one announced their retirement.

Set to take effect June 29th, Stephen Rettie will take over the current CAO John Sisson’s seat when he leaves for his retirement.

Mayor Graydon Smith said the council is very pleased to have Steve assume this crucial role, “His senior management experience as the Town’s Director of Finance/Treasurer and his previous positions with the Township of Muskoka lakes and the private sector has positioned him well to be an outstanding leader to the Town’s administration.

The CAO’s responsibilities include leading and managing the corporation of the Town of Bracebridge and act as a key advisor and liaison to the council. The CAO will also be responsible for making policies, strategic business planning recommendations, communicating and facilitating the implementation of council decisions, and administering the human resources management activities within the corporation.

Rettie said that he looks forward to working with Smith and members of the council and all town staff as he transitions into the CAO role and continuing the work residents expect.

Rettie has served as the Director of Finance/Treasurer for the Town of Bracebridge for over five years and also worked in the Township of Muskoka Lakes as its Treasurer for three years.